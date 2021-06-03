The Buzz – FDA Cicada Warning; A 9 Year Old Driver; & Derrick Chauvin Case Update

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

FDA says to not eat cicadas if you have a seafood allergy

So this eating cicadas thing is real and some people have really tried to make this some kind of delicacy. There are so many recipes and people are cooking them all kind of ways some even eating them raw…well they say it tastes like shrimp and its known as the shrimp of the land. And now it seems there is some relation between cicadas and seafood. Well the FDA said in a tweet Wednesday. “Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

according to the Environmental Protection Agency, cicadas aren’t harmful to humans, pets or gardens. “Cicadas don’t sting or bite. Cicadas are not toxic,…but they can be annoying.

Source: CNN

When you go to sleep after putting your children to bed you hope they sleep well and get a good nights rest. I’m sure with 2 kids under the age of 9 years old that is one of the last things you’re thinking is they’re going to take the car out on the town. Well for this one family that is exactly what happened. Their 9 year old daughter wanted to take her younger sister to the beach for a swim. Well that is what they told police after making it about 10 miles away from the their home before getting on a highway and hipping a median and crashing head first into a semi truck.

According to officers there were no injuries.

Source: KTLA

Derek Chauvin Sentencing Approching

So now with the sentencing coming up later this month for Derek Chauvin who found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd and the prosecution asking for a 30 year sentence …defense attorney Eric J. Nelson argued that Chauvin should be given probation and time served, or a lighter sentence.

according to the filing it says “Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a ‘broken’ system,

“Mr. Chauvin’s offense is best described as an error made in good faith reliance his own experience as a police officer and the training he had received—not intentional commission of an illegal act,

He also claimed that Chauvin has been preliminarily diagnosed with heart damage and his client “is nearing the healthier years of his life.” Also the likelihood of him becoming a target in prison

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25

Source: NBC

