The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz – President Biden On Gun Violence; IKEA’s Juneteenth Menu, And Houston Hospital Loses Over 150 Employees.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Buzz:

Biden is set to make An Announcement on Gun Violence During A Speech Today

It is impossible to not pay attention to the rise in gun violence happening across this country and to not feel like something has to be done about it.  The current administration feels the same way. So White House officials said Today President Biden will announce a five-point proposal that includes:

  • cracking down on gun sellers who violate federal laws, with a new zero-tolerance policy;
  • giving additional support to local law enforcement to help with summer crime increases;
  • investing in community violence intervention programs;
  • expanding summer employment and services, particularly for teens and young adults;
  • and helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter their communities.

A senior administration official told reporters that the Treasury Department will also inform states that they can use funds allotted by the American Rescue Plan to aid in reducing gun violence. Monies awarded via the COVID relief law can be used to hire additional police officers and pay out overtime, as well as to assist in funding employment opportunities for youths and at-risk adults.

Source: NPR

 

One of those good thought bad idea situations. 

So a manager at an IKEA store in Atlanta decided it would be cool to celebrate Juneteenth. He sent an email stating there would be a special menu for customers and employees as a way to “honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made.”

The menu consisted of such items as fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese and collard greens.

Well people got upset and called it racially insensitive and ignorant, even 30 plus employees called out and some were ready to quit. Causing the manager to apologize for the menu if it came off as subjective. It was created with the best of intentions by a few of our coworkers who believed they were representing their culture and tradition with these foods of celebration.”

That backfired….

Source: CBS

 

Employee lawsuit Over Mandated Vaccination Gets Dismissed

A  Houston hospital system’s decision back in April to require the vaccine for workers made it the first major U.S. health care system to do so. Which lead to a lawsuit from about 117 employees, which lead to a judge dismissing the case, which lead to over 150 employees either being terminated or resigning.

The Houston Methodist employees who filed the lawsuit likened their situation to medical experiments performed on unwilling victims in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes called that comparison “reprehensible” and said claims made in the lawsuit that the vaccines are experimental and dangerous are false. The Judge, who dismissed the lawsuit on June 12, said that if the employees didn’t like the requirement, they could go work elsewhere.

New social division vaccinated and non-vaccinated.

Source: Yahoo

…and that is what’s happening Inside The Buzz!

administration , adults , Announcement , culture , employees , employment opportunities , Fund , Hospital , Houston , Ikea , incarcerated , Interesting Headlines , Judge , Juneteenth , lawsuit , Manager , police officers , President Biden , Reporters , teens , the buzz , The Lion's Den , Treasury Department , Vaccination , White House

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Close