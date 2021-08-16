The Buzz – She’Carri Richardson Vs Jamaica, Fake Vaccine Cards, & Haiti Relief Efforts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson Will Race All 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Being Suspended from Team USA

Summer Sha’carri Richardson the fastest women in the U.S. was suspended from Team USA and was unable to run in the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. And just like that one of the most anticipated races in a long time was no more. Well the race we wanted to see is going to happen after all. The fastest women in the world will be lining up at the upcoming Prefontaine classic where all three Jamaican women medal winners who swept the 100 meter race in the Olympics winning gold silver and bronze as well as Sha’Carri Richardson will get to face off at the 46th annual Prefontaine Classic happening on August 20-21 : Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Border Patrol agents have seized thousands of fake covid vaccine cards destined for locations across the U.S.

So I thought this was going to happen if things with this pandemic continued and look at this. Fake Covid vaccine cards. I knew if it started coming to a point where we would have to show proof of being vaccinated or not then those little I got vaccinated cards would not be too difficult to replicate. And it looks like a lot of people thought about it too as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement that agents have seized thousands of fake vaccine cards passing through a shipping hub in Memphis. Officers realized the cards were fake because the packages were not sent by the CDC or another medical organization. The forms also had errors, including misspellings, unfinished words and incorrect Spanish translations.

according to the FBI making or buying a counterfeit card violates federal laws against the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, which can result in a fine and up to five years in prison.

Massive Earthquake Hits Haiti

Thousands of people have been affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti over the weekend. So far they’re reporting that the death toll is nearing 1,300 and over 5,700 people injured. Heart wrenching news as more damage hits a country already reeling from the last time another huge earthquake devastated the country and then not to mention the assassination of the country’s president recently as well.

the U.S. has sent a 65-person urban search and rescue team to assist in search operations. Several Latin American countries say they’re also preparing to send humanitarian aid to Haiti. Even And tennis star Naomi Osaka has vowed to donate any tournament prize money she might win this week to Haitian relief efforts.

But as rescue efforts continue as churches hospitals, and thousands of homes are reduced to rubble there is even more worry about as the country ahs to now face getting hit with Tropical Depression Grace which could bring heavy rains and potential mudslides Today.

Prayers and blessings to the people in Haiti their family and loved ones across the globe.

