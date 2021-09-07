Facebook Apologizes; Justice Department Helps Out In Texas; & The Weeknd Breaks More Records

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Facebook apologizes for its AI labeling Black Men As ‘Primates’

Facebook is a major social media platform with over 2.85 billion users from all over the world and recently had to issue an apology after its artificial intelligence software labeled Black men as “primates.”

The New York Times reports the problem started in June 2021 when a video showing Black men in altercations with law enforcement and other White men finished playing, Facebook’s automatic message pops up saying “keep seeing videos about Primates,”.

A Facebook spokesperson told the New York Times that the automated prompt was an “unacceptable error” and apologized to anyone who came across the offensive suggestion.

Source: NPR

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

So Texas recently passed a law that prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some women know they’re pregnant.

Well the Justice Department is stepping up and stepping in.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

The FACE Act, prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services. The law also prohibits damaging property at abortion clinics and other reproductive health centers.

Source: Yahoo

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Latest Historic Achievement

In some music news The Weeknd continues to make history despite not being considered for a Grammy nomination. His single Blinding Lights continues to shatter records. The latest one coming after having scoring 2.5 billion streams on Spotify and becoming the fastest song in the streaming service’s history to accomplish that milestone.

I mean his single “Blinding Lights” became the longest-charting song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, it also became the first song in the history of the Hot 100 to spend a year in the top 10.

And they say the best revenge is success… Congrats

Source: Complex

And in closing I have to say condolences and blessings to the family and loved ones of actor and entertainer Michael K. Willimas who was found dead in his NY apartment at the age of 54. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said.

Michael was known for the many roles he played from The popular Omar Little from The Wire, and other hit shows like boardwalk Empire, Lovecraft Country, and many more.

His publicist issued the following statement: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

