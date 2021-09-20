The Buzz
Emmy's Get more Color; Haitian Migrants Get Deported; & Younger Kids Could Get Vaccine Soon.

Everybody Black And Winning At the 2021 Emmys

So the 73rd Emmy’s happened over the weekend and it got a lot more color than usual this year as a including a groundbreaking number of Black nominees in acting categories. This year there was at least one actor of color nominated in every single acting category.

By the end of it there were 11 people of color taking home Emmys this year including Rupaul who made Emmy history with becoming the most-awarded person of color in the show’s history with 11 wins after winning for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.

Some other notable winners include

Maya Rudolph for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series,

Dave Chappelle – Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series, and

Courtney B. Vance – Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Congratulations to all the winners

Source: Essence

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

This country sometimes send mixed messages but very clear I guess so The New York Times,  reported at least 50,000 Afghans will be admitted into the U.S. within the next month, and around 31,000 have already arrived and are being processed.

Unfortunately the same treatment is not being given to the Haitian migrants who are camped out in a Texas border town under a bridge. The U.S. is actually flying them back to Haiti and blocking others from crossing the border in Mexico. 

In all, its being said that U.S. authorities moved to expel many of the 12,000 migrants that made their way here trying to escape a country that is going through all kinds of government turmoil and natural disasters.

Wow!

Source: AP News

 

 

Pfizer, BioNTech say Covid-19 shot for kids is safe and provokes strong immune response

So Pfizer and BioNTech’s said today that they have been working on trials involving children and that the corona virus vaccine is safe and provokes a strong antibody response in 5- to 11-year olds.

The companies tested a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms — about a third the dosage used for teens and adults — administered three weeks apart.

Now according to the most recent data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Children’s Covid cases remain disturbingly high with 243,000 new infections during the week ended Sept. 9. — the second-highest number of kids’ cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Pfizer CEO said last week the company could submit data on children ages 5 to 11 by the end of this month. If the FDA spends as much time reviewing the data for that age group as it did for 12- to 15-year-olds, the shots could be available in time for Halloween.

So looks like there will be a vaccine for  younger kids coming very soon… 

Source: CNBC

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

