Black Women In Hall Of Fame; Obama’s 29th Anniversary; New Maryland Law

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

2 Inventors Make History As First Black Women Inducted Into National Inventors Hall Of Fame

Marian Croak and Dr. Patricia Bath now you may not know these women by their names but they are not new to shattering that glass ceiling and both women are now being honored for their work.

Marian Croak, an engineer, and the late ophthalmologist Dr. Patricia Bath are the first Black women inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class.

Croak owns more than 200 patents and if you’ve ever made a phone call over the Internet using WiFi? Then you have Marian Croak to thank and she is being recognized for leading the creation of Voice Over Internet Protocols (VoIP) — the technology that revolutionized digital telecommunications, making remote work easier. It’s also used in digital conferencing and SMS messaging.

Bath was the first Black woman doctor to receive a patent, as well as the first female faculty member of the UCLA ophthalmology department and is being inducted posthumously for her creation of the Laserphaco probe, a tool that helps doctors surgically remove cataracts.

Congrats to those incredible women.

Source: Blavity

Obamas Celebrate 29 years Together

Ccongrats is in order for our forever first family, The Obamas, as Michelle and Barrack celebrated their 29 year anniversary on October 3rd.

And of course had some very nice words for each other….

Michelle posted on social media a pic from the past and one from present day with the how it stared vs how its going caption and she

In Barack’s Instagram post, he wrote, “Happy anniversary, Miche!”

“Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend.” “I can’t imagine life without you,” he concluded.

29 years is no joke…congrats…and take notes.

Source: Buzzfeed

Intentional Balloon Releases Banned in Maryland

So October 1st came and passed but with it so did some new laws. One is the plastic bag ban which prohibits plastic bags to be given out at stores. Well here is another that you might not be aware of and that’s the Ban on intentional Balloon releases.

As of October 1st, 2021 the new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, upon landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on the land in the water.

The law bans people aged 13 or older from intentionally releasing a balloon or organizing or participating in a mass release of 10 or more balloons.

A person who violates the law may be subject to penalties of up to $100 per violation, community service, or watching a video about environmental pollution. MDE is charged with enforcing the law, but may delegate enforcement to local governments.

Source: The Southern Maryland Chronicle

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: