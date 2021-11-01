The Buzz
R Kelly & Bill Cosby Share This; Ice Cube To Lose Out on $9 Million; & Hip Hop In The Rock ‘n Roll hall Of Fame

R. Kelly hires Bill Cosby’s lawyer to appeal sex trafficking conviction

What do R Kelly and Bill Cosby have in common, one thing for sure is now the same lawyer. R Kelly is seeking legal help of Bill Cosby’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean to appeal his racketeering and sex trafficking conviction.

The Chicago Tribune reported that his new lawyer is not wasting anytime getting to work either. She has already  registered with the district courts in Brooklyn and has made her intention clear to push for a new trial for the disgraced R&B singer and has already asked for a two-month extension on post-trial motions that are due Monday.

“I am becoming increasingly concerned with how the government is abusing the RICO statute in order to plead around the statute of limitations and essentially put people’s entire lives on trial,” Bonjean told the Tribune. “It’s becoming a formula for the government. You have a right to defend yourself against specific allegations.”

Source: The Grio

 

No Shot? No Check! Ice Cube Allegedly Loses $9 Million Gig Due To Refusing Vaccine

Ice Cube has done quite a few movies over the years and was set to be in another upcoming movie called Oh Hell Nah. Well that was until they asked him to get vaccinated.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube has departed from the film production of the movie due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

It looks like the producers asked him to get the shot before they started filming and well… He hasn’t.  It also being reported that with his departure he looks to miss out on around $9 million in compensation.

Source: Essence

 

 

The 2021 Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Includes Jay Z, LL Cool J, and more.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony happened over the weekend and there were some brothers and sisters who got inducted.  Big congratulations to Jay Z who made it in on his first year of eligibility and Hov had some very special people assist in the tribute. He was honored in a recorded message from Barack Obama who said “I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life.

Dave Chappelle also was in attendance to honor the hip hop legend and he told the crowd, “I need everybody around the world to know: Even though you are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop, forever and ever and a day.”

Big congrats to fellow hip hop legend LL Cool J he received the musical excellence award.

Tina Turner the Queen of Rock n Roll was inducted for the second time. Other notable honorees include the super talented Gil Scot Heron. Also singer songwriter Billy Preston known as the fifth Beatle, and Clarence Avant, who is known as the God Father of black music

Source: Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

