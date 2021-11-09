First Responder in Ahmaud Arberry Murder Testifies; Mary Mcleod Bethune makes More History; Baltimore’s Random Purple Lights

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Why the first responding officer at the Ahmaud Arbery shooting didn’t provide first aid

More details are coming out in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arberry. So the first responder who arrived on the scene first testified in court and said he did not render first aid to Arbery due to the danger of the situation as well as his lack of medical training and equipment.

He said when he arrived at the scene his immediate focus was on officer safety. He said that after seeing Arbery lying on the ground, he notified dispatch to send emergency medical personnel to the area, then worked to preserve “scene integrity” for investigators.

He did say that he heard from Arbery a type of labored breathing he knew as a “death rattle,” and said he had encountered similar situations in the past where people did not survive much longer.

He also said “Being that I was the only officer on scene, without having any other police units to watch my back, there was no way I could have switched my attention to anything medical and still be able to watch my surroundings and watch after my own safety.”

Source: CNN

STATUE OF DR. MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE WILL BE THE FIRST STATUE OF A BLACK WOMAN IN THE US CAPITOL

A black woman is at the center of a historic moment that will take place at the U.S. Capitol in 2022. There will be a new statue unveiled and added to the United States Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection. A statue of Mary Mcleod Bethune, founder of Bethune-Cookman University, a huge equal rights activist, who supported, education, the advancement of veterans, and so much more, will be the new addition.

The McLeod Bethune statue will be representing the State of Florida and will be the first to represent an African American person from any state in the collection, and the statue will be replacing a Confederate general who has represented Florida in the state collection since 1922.

The statue is also one of only a few women to represent a state in the 100-statue collection.

Source: Black Enterprise

Have you noticed the purple streetlights around the Baltimore area? They’re not for the Ravens.

Have you noticed random purple lights around town . Well its not in support for our beloved Ravens. Nope, according toBG&E officials it’s just a coincidence — actually a manufacturing defect resulting in LEDs casting a purple glow. And not only here, it’s happening in cities all across the country.

Officials with the Baltimore utility are asking for your help identifying their locations so they can replace the malfunctioning lights.

You can help by reporting these defective lights at: http://bge.streetlightoutages.com

Source: Baltimore Sun

