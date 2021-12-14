Black Girl Magic Shines With CNN’s Hero Of The Year; Where Are The Black Female Governors; & The Black FBI Agents.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

CNN Names Black Nonprofit Founder, Shirley Raines, Hero Of The Year

Black Girl Magic gets recognized once again as CNN announces its 2021 Hero of the Year Recipient. This year’s winner is Shirley Raines who for the past six has been doing a lot of work in the Los Angeles’s Skid Row’s houseless community by providing food, showers, hair and make-up services, health and hygiene items, and real human connection with her nonprofit Beauty 2 the Streetz.

This woman is so devoted it’s said that before the pandemic she created 400 meals a week from her one-bedroom apartment. Amazing, and her work is getting notice as she also received the 2020 Essence Essential Heroes Award.

During her acceptance she said “This surely hasn’t been easy. I stand before you, a very broken woman. My life will never be the same since my son died. But it’s important that you know that broken people are very much useful.”

She thanked her team and her family, and said “I’m a mother without a son. And there are a lot of people in the street without a mother, and I feel like it’s a fair exchange.”

Source: Essence

There have been zero Black female governors in U.S. history. 2022 may change that.

Now speaking of Black girl magic getting recognized do you know we have never had an African American Woman governor in this country’s history. Well 2022 could be the year that changes as there are five African American women running for the title of governor.

Danielle Allen: Massachusetts

Stacey Abrams: Georgia

Connie Johnson: Oklahoma

Deidre DeJear: Iowa

Mia McLeod: South Carolina

Big shout to these women who are chasing history and on a mission to change history and how amazing would it be if they all won.

Source: Yahoo

The FBI Is Recruiting HBCU Students As A Way To Diversify Its Special Agents

So the FBI is trying to diverse its workforce and are looking for new agents. So they figure why not go get some from some HBCU’s. it’s part of the FBI’s Beacon Project which “aims to create long-term, mutually beneficial relationships between the FBI and underrepresented communities.” Specifically, the project is a diversification effort that seeks to connect HBCU students to careers within the FBI!

One Special Agent in Charge said “The point we try to convey to young folks at the HBCUs is, ‘Hey, you’re part of the solution. If not you, then who?'” “The FBI is responsible for defending the civil rights of all Americans, not just African Americans and it’s important that we have folks represented in that community to help us in that fight.”

According to FBI data, 80% of all special agents are white, less than 5% are Black.

The new FBI… the Federal Black investigators.

Source: Blavity

