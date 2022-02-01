HBCU Bomb Threats; Next Verzuz Showdown; Metaverse Sexual Assault

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

More than a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month

An FBI spokesperson, said “The FBI takes all potential threats seriously, and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility.”

These threats begin as we kick off Black history month.

Anthony Hamilton to face Musiq Soulchild in Valentine’s Day Verzuz

If you’ve been wondering who the next verzuz match up was going to be, wonder no more. The next showdown was announced and will be taking place after valentine’s day on February 15th. Get ready, this one is gonna be filled with a lot of love and soul, a verzuz for the lovers and those in love, as Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soul child face off for the kick off to season 3 of Verzuz for love and soul, Mother, Metaversetheir first valentine’s day special live from the Avalon Hollywood, Los Angeles.

I’ll tell ya, be careful who you watch this one with, you might end up in love by the end of this verzuz.

Mother Alleged She Was Virtually Groped in Attack Inside Facebook’s Metaverse

The metaverse the new Facebook is a virtual reality world and although it might be where the future is heading it seems that some of our real world issues are still happening even in virtual reality.

A mother from the Britain has come forward with accusations of virtual sexual assault in the Metaverse. She claims that 60 seconds into the VR world she was verbally and sexually harassed and groped virtually by three to four male avatars.

She remembered it being so horrible that she was unable to react fast enough.

A spokesperson for Meta told Newsweek that it is aware of the problem and is continuing to make improvements to Horizon Venues.

…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.

Also On Magic 95.9: