Chris Rock’s Mom Talks Slap; Supreme Court & The Praying Coach Case; & A Man Upset With Merriam-Webster’s Definition Sends Death Threats

CHRIS ROCK’s Mom Says When Will Slapped Her Son …IT WAS LIKE SLAPPING HER

Now I really didn’t want to talk about this slap situation again but I have to only because we heard from a lot of people about this slap but one person close to Chris is speaking out about it, and that’s his Mother. Yes Rose Rock who is a motivational speaker and author said in an interview, “When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me, because when you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

She went on to talk about the incident and also said “You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened.” And like some of us who witnessed it at first she thought it was staged, but said she knew it was real when Will started hurling obscenities at her son.

She was also asked what she’d like to say to Will Smith today if the two were able to have a conversation. Her answer “I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking? Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened from that,’” she explained. “Chris could have stepped back and fallen, and you really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. So, you didn’t think.”

Supreme Court takes up case of high school coach who lost his job after praying on the

football field

So this high school coach would gather at the 50 yard line after games and pray with players from his team and at times players from the other team would participate. The school district instructed him to stop and then later was even put on paid administrative leave and then suspended from the program because of it.

So he decided to so something about it and filed a lawsuit, saying the school district had violated his rights under the First Amendment and The appellate court held that Kennedy’s prayer amounted to governmental speech that is not protected by the First Amendment.

The coach, a Christian, said in an interview that” Every American should be able to have faith in public and not have to be worried about being fired over it,” and that his prayers were meant to fulfill a covenant to praise God after every game “win or lose.”

Lawyers for the school district say officials had no problem letting Kennedy pray separately from students or letting him return to the field to pray after the students left. But allowing him to pray at midfield immediately after games with students there risked being seen as government endorsement of religion

Well after losing some district court battles the coach will now be presenting his case before the Highest court in the land and we’ll find out how they see it.

California man charged after allegedly threatening Merriam-Webster over gender

definitions

Well taking it to California there was a 34 yer old man who according to court documents, was so upset with the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s references to gender definitions that he allegedly sent threatening online messages including death threats.

“There is no such thing as ‘gender identity,'” he allegedly wrote in regard to the definition of “female,” per the New York Times . “The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.” In another, he allegedly wrote that it “would be poetic justice to have someone storm your offices and shoot up the place.”

Well, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI said that the man is charged with interstate communication of threats to commit violence. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

So for some of you online thugs that think you can type anything to anybody, might want to think again.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz