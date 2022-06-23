FDA Plans To Regulate Nicotine In Cigarettes; Uvalde Police Chief Placed On Leave; Who Are America’s Richest Self Made Women?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

FDA Announces Plans for Proposed Rule to Reduce Addictiveness of Cigarettes and Other

Combusted Tobacco Products

This is for all my smokers out there. There are some potential changes coming soon that could help slow the addiction of cigarettes. Well that is what the FDA is hoping will happen when they change the standard for tobacco products.

The new plan will would establish a maximum nicotine level for cigarettes which they hope will help to reduce youth use, addiction and death.

FDA Commissioner said “Nicotine is powerfully addictive,” . “Making cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products minimally addictive or non-addictive would help save lives. The U.S. Surgeon General has reported that 87 percent of adult smokers start smoking before age 18, and about two-thirds of adult daily smokers began smoking daily by 18 years of age. Lowering nicotine levels to minimally addictive or non-addictive levels would decrease the likelihood that future generations of young people become addicted to cigarettes and help more currently addicted smokers to quit.”

The FDA hasn’t stopped there as of today they also ordered that Jul E cigarettes be pulled from shelves — saying its maker, tobacco company Altria, submitted insufficient safety data.

and hopefully that can help.

Uvalde police chief placed on leave amid outrage over shooter inaction

More news is coming out about the mass shooting in Uvalde Texas where 19 kids and 2 adults were killed.

According to the Texas state police we learned that there were officers on site at the time of the shooting that waited 77 minutes before doing anything because of orders by their Police Chief for the Uvalde school district.

The Texas’ public safety chief, said the police response was an “abject failure” and that officers could have stopped the shooter three minutes after arriving on scene. “The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,”

After federal and state investigation into the police’s conduct on that day it was announced that the Police Chief would be placed on administrative leave.

and I can only imagine for all those parents and families have got to be heartbroken and pissed at the same time. Truly a tragic situation that didn’t have to end as badly as it did.

America’s Richest Self-Made Women

To all my ladies I know you’ve been put on many lists in your life but here is one I know you would be proud to make, America’s Richerst Self-Made Women. Forbes jsut released it’s list of women who were hand-selected based on their efforts to get their fortunes precluding any large inheritances.

Forbes ranked the Country’s Most Successful Women Entrepreneurs, Executives And Entertainers and there are some sisters who made the list:

Serena Williams lands at number 90 with a net worth of $260 million

Beyonce comes in at number 61 with a net worth of $450 million

Rihanna is back on the list this year at number 21 with a net worth of $1.4 billion

and Oprah is still balling out coming in at number 10 with a net worth of $2.6 billion.

As for who owns the number one spot, its the same woman who has held that spot for the past 5 years, businesswoman and film producer Diane Hendricks, with an estimated $12.2 billion net worth.

They should’ve added a column to let us know who on that list was single too.

I’m just saying…lol.

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz