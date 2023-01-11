Seattle Public Schools Sue Social Media Companies; Black Students Sue School Civil Rights Violation; & U.S. Flights Grounded?

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Seattle Public Schools sue TikTok, Meta for youth mental health crisis

The biggest school district in Seattle is coming for some social media companies.

Alleging that they contribute to the mental health crisis of kids.

The Seattle Public Schools filed a lawsuit against media companies behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat alleging their platforms have a negative impact on students’ mental health and claiming that has impeded the ability of its schools “to fulfill its educational mission.”

The school district said students experiencing anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues perform worse in school, are less likely to attend school, more likely to engage in substance use, and to act out. The district said it continues to take additional steps to train teachers and screen students for mental health symptoms who may need further support but it needs a comprehensive, long-term plan and funding amid the growing mental health crisis today’s “youth are experiencing at [the companies’] hands.”

And there is a lot of truth to that. If you let these kids have free will on these social media sites.

And our kids are just soaking all this content.

Source: King5.com / CNN

Black students allege school district banned BLM attire. Speaking of lawsuits and schools. Three black students in Georgia filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District for conduct that violates the Civil Rights Act and the First and 14th Amendments to the Constitution. They are saying that administrators at the High School and College & Career Academy “engaged in an egregious pattern of deliberately ignoring complaints” about acts of racial intimidation and bigotry. According to the lawsuit Black students were told Black Lives Matter messaging was a disruption. And the Confederate flag “represents ‘heritage not hate’ and is a point of pride rather than disruption.” This is happening in our American school system in 2023, crazy.

U.S. airports rumble back to life after FAA computer outage This morning all flights in the U.S. were grounded by the The FAA after its pilot alerting system crashed and the agency had to perform a hard reset around 2 a.m., officials said. President Joe Biden even ordered the Transportation Department to investigate the outage, trying to figure out the cause. The FAA tweeted things are on the mend. And they continue to look into the cause of the initial problem”

A problem that had a lot of flight goers very upset.