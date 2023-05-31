Outcome: Black Woman’s Wig – 1, White Lawyer – 0.; Cali Goats Trying To Keep Their Jobs; & MD License Plates Promoting Casinos in Phillipines

THE BUZZ!

White Lawyer Fired For Allegedly Snatching Wig Off The Head Of A Black Woman First.

If you gon’ learn today was a person.

An intoxicated white man in NYC snatched a black woman’s wig. She confronted him, yelling why. He smirked. A friend tried to get him to apologize, but he refused.

She posted the video to TikTok. It went viral, gaining over half a million views. Internet investigators identified the man and found his job title and where he worked. They called and emailed his employer. His employer removed his employee profile from their website and said, “We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the Firm.” The man was lucky. He could have gotten more than just fired.