Outcome: Black Woman’s Wig – 1, White Lawyer – 0.; Cali Goats Trying To Keep Their Jobs; & MD License Plates Promoting Casinos in Phillipines

Published on May 31, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

White Lawyer Fired For Allegedly Snatching Wig Off The Head Of A Black Woman

First.
If you gon’ learn today was a person.
An intoxicated white man in NYC snatched a black woman’s wig. She confronted him, yelling why. He smirked. A friend tried to get him to apologize, but he refused.

She posted the video to TikTok. It went viral, gaining over half a million views.

Internet investigators identified the man and found his job title and where he worked. They called and emailed his employer.

His employer removed his employee profile from their website and said, “We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the Firm.”

The man was lucky. He could have gotten more than just fired.

Source: The Root

No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfires

Next.
Talking about losing jobs.
There are a bunch of goats who are under threat of losing their jobs. And no I’m not talking about the Greatest of all time kind of goat, actual goats.
California hired hundreds of goats to help clear vegetation that could fuel wildfires as temperatures rise this summer.
It’s called targeted grazing and  a key component of California’s plan to reduce the risk of wildfires because goats can graze in difficult-to-access steep, rocky terrain and consume a wide variety of plants. And supporters believe that they are a more environmentally friendly option to noisy, polluting weed-whacking machines or chemical herbicides.
But things could change quickly.
The California Farm Bureau claims that new state labor laws are increasing the cost of goat grazing services and that herding businesses fear they could go out of business as a result. The adjustments might increase herders’ monthly wages from around $3,730 to $14,000.
Goat and sheepherders in California were historically paid a monthly minimum salary rather than an hourly minimum wage. Legislation signed in 2016 entitles them to overtime pay. This effectively boosted the herders’ minimum monthly pay from $1,955 in 2019 to $3,730 this year. It is set to hit $4,381 in 2025.
Goats got eat too.

Source: AP News

Website address on 798K Maryland license plates leads to Philippines gambling site

Finally.
back home
It appears The War of 1812 license plates featured an illustration of Fort McHenry with broad stripes, bright stars and bombs bursting in air. and  a url that goes to goes to a website promoting Philippines online casinos.
Star-Spangled 200 Inc. was the nonprofit entity affiliated with the commission that led the efforts to raise money for bicentennial projects and events.
The website on the license plate is their company’s website
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration told 11 News there are currently 798,000 active War of 1812 license plates on vehicles across the state.
According to the MVA, they do not have ownership of the website mentioned on the license plates, and they do not support or endorse the views or content found on that particular website. The MVA also stated that they are collaborating with their IT department to explore potential solutions to address the existing problem.
Got you out here promoting things and you don’t even know.
Source: NYPost

