CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Watch This Little Girl Freak Out When Donald Trump Tries To Kiss Her

Priceless.

Leave a comment

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Donald Trump may be able to get away with his behavior with a few women, but children don’t lie.

During a speech in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Republican nominee noticed a little Black girl in the crowd whom he repeatedly said was “beautiful.” He immediately began pointing at her while summoning the 7-year-old’s parents to bring her to the stage. Before asking her to introduce herself, he told the crowd, “By the way, that is the most beautiful little girl. Hi honey. You want to come see me? She got all decked out for this evening.”

After the girl said hello to the audience, Trump kissed her once, then attempted to do it again. That’s when things got weird. The pretty in pink girl turned away from the business mogul, denying his kiss on the lips the second time around. In the midst of all the controversy surrounding Donald Trump and young women, it’s no wonder the little lady felt the need to give Trump a good ol “boy bye.”

Check out the clip above.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch This Little Girl Freak Out When Donald Trump Tries To Kiss Her was originally published on globalgrind.com

controversy , Donald Trump , kiss , little girl , Republican , women

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close