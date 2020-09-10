CLOSE
Meet Louisville’s First Black Woman Police Chief

There have been many areas of continued unrest sparking from police violence against African American individuals. One of those areas is Louisville Kentucky where the tragic incident took the life of Breonna Taylor. There has been protests and demonstrations now in the city for over 100 days and still no arrests have been made in the case.

They did however make history as a city by hiring its first Black Woman Police Chief. The new interim police chief will be Yvette Gentry, a former Louisville Metro Police deputy chief and a graduate of  the University of Louisville, Kentucky. The 50-year-old, is reportedly the first woman and the third African American to serve as chief of the Louisville Metro Police.  

Gentry said, “That is just a glimpse of how a lot of people have been feeling for a long time, and we can’t go back,”. “I think our city is at a point of reckoning that only truth can bring us out of. Only truth can break us out; only truth can take away darkness.”

Only one officer, Brett Hankison, has been fired. The other two officers, Mattingly and Cosgrove, have been temporarily taken off the street. 

Source: BET

 

