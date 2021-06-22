The Buzz – Jazmine Sullivan Has Words For Macy’s Employee, ATM Billionaire, & BSO Free Summer Concerts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

Jazmine Sullivan calls out Macy’s employee for alleged racism on Juneteenth

https://news.yahoo.com/jazmine-sullivan-calls-macy-employee-210600523.html

Ok so R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan had a bad experience at a major retail chain and was upset enough to mention on social media and even mention the employees name.

She posted on her Instagram story …“Wow to look racism in the eye, and especially on Juneteenth was a wakeup call,”

“Mary King at Willow Grove Macy’s look of disgust while ringing up my boyfriend’s mother will forever be etched in my mind.”

“An honest mistake (the store’s mistake btw) should’ve been met with understanding and kindness,” she added. “But if you’re prejudice and prejudge people as soon as they walk up to the register then that’s obviously too much to ask. Newsflash Mary…Black people got money, good jobs and ain’t tryna get over on your boy cut frumpy looking racist a**.”

“Thank God for the Black employee who tried to rectify the situation (that u didn’t listen too. I wonder why u didn’t take her advice Mary?). This coulda went a whole different way. U need to be grateful we know Jesus b***h!”

Source: Yahoo

Florida woman goes to ATM to withdraw $20, discovers almost $1B in account

Have you ever gone to the ATM and your balance is more than you expected. Well that’s what happened to this Florida woman who went to withdraw $20. But before taking out the money she checked her balance only to find out that her receipt showed a balance of $999,985,855.94 in her account, WFLA reported.

The woman told WFLA “I know I’ve read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it and I wouldn’t do that anyway because it’s not my money,”

And if that’s not crazy enough. She said she has been unable to get in touch with Chase Bank to figure out what’s going on.

Source: NY Post

Free Summer Concerts Thanks To The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The BSO announces that it will be doing a free summer concert series and although you don’t need to purchase tickets to go. You still have to register in advance online.

The concerts will be held at venues in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Montgomery County and Howard County. Four of the shows will be at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said, “The return of the BSO Free Summer Concert Series for these in-person performances is another sign that we are continuing to make progress in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to support the BSO’s efforts to offer these cherished concerts for families of all ages.”

Summer is here!

Source: CBS

… and that si whats happening inside The Buzz!

