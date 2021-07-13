The Buzz – Texas Democrats Leave State, Freddie Gray Scholarship, & Two Officers Shot In Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Texas Democrats said they are urging Congress again to pass federal voting laws.

So the war on voting is still in a battle especially in some states like Texas where Republicans’ are trying to pass bills that would ban drive-thru and 24-hour voting options, enhance access for partisan poll watchers and prohibit local election officials from proactively distributing applications to request mail-in ballots. They also have restrictions on the state’s voting-by-mail rules, including new ID requirements for absentee voters, etc.

Well Texas democrats went to playing defense in order to block all those voting restrictions and decided to not just walk out but physically leave the state and came to Washington DC. And they say they plan to remain until the end of the special legislative session that ends Aug. 6. That walkout puts a halt to the Legislature’s ability to turn any bills into law just days into a 30-day session

At least 51 of the 67 Democratic members of the Texas House left which is the minimum number of members of an assembly or society that must be present at any of its meetings to make the proceedings of that meeting valid.

Source: Texas Tribune

Coppin State Honors Freddie Gray

The school announced a new scholarship, The Freddie Gray scholarship, which will give $25,000 to a graduate of Carver Vocational Technical High School, Gray’s alma mater, with plans of attending college.

University President Anthony Jenkins said “Today, we wanted to come here and just highlight this great work, this great partnership and to show another example of how our community has taken a tragic situation and turned it into a great opportunity,”

The Freddie Gray Student Success Scholarship is sponsored by Coppin, McDonald’s and the Gray family.

I love this…

Source: WBAL

Two U.S. Marshals and one suspect shot Tuesday in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department tweeted earlier Today …The three unnamed individuals were transported to a hospital, where the suspect later died, The two officers, who were working for the U.S. Marshals’ Warrant Apprehension Task Force (WATF), have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers had an existing warrant against the suspect, who sustained at least one gunshot wound before he was pronounced deceased, wanted in reference to a June 19 homicide in Baltimore.

The two officers located the suspect Tuesday morning and were approaching his vehicle when the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple times at officers, BCPD Commissioner Michael S. Harrison said during a news conference.

The two officers are in stable condition and are undergoing the remainder of their medical evaluation at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, Dr. Thomas Scalea said during the conference.

Source: Fox

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: