The Buzz – US Gov’t Gets Sued, Jay Z & Will Smith Work Together, & Johns Hopkins Private Police

US Government Gets Sued

This pandemic has created some really tough situations for prole and businesses. Some people unable to work, unable to pay rent and now with the country trying to move forward with opening up

certain pandemic insurances are being debated such as the eviction moratorium. Which was set to expire June 30 before the CDC announced a one-month extension on June 24. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to lift the federal moratorium on leaving the ban in place until the end of July.

So The National Apartment Association filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government to recover damages its members suffered as a result of the federal moratorium on evictions.

The NAA claims that by the end of last year, more than 10 million delinquent tenants owed $57 billion in unpaid rent. Apartment owners are now responsible for $27 billion of debt not covered by federal rental assistance, the group argues.

Source: Bloomberg

Jay Z And Will Smith Partnering To Make A Difference.

Jay Z and Will Smith are teaming up… and no it has nothing to do with music although the project they’re working on will be music to a lot of peoples ears.

The two superstars are investing in a fin-tech company called Landis, A startup that helps renters build credit until they can buy a place.

The company raised $#165 million dollars from a group of investors that includes Sequoia Capital, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Will Smith’s Dreamers VC.

The company’s typical client is a first-time home buyer with a budget between $110,000 and $400,000. So how it works… the company purchases a house and rents it to the client until they can qualify for a mortgage. The client can buy it back at a predetermined price up to two years after.

We need more situations like this.

Source: Fortune

Johns Hopkins University to move forward with private police force, hires Massachusetts police commissioner to lead security efforts

We know we have some crime and violence issues here in Baltimore and it looks like Johns Hopkins has plans to do something about it. They’ve decided to create their own private police force.

Yesterday they announced they have appointed Massachusetts police commissioner Branville Bard Jr. as vice president for public safety, for the university and most of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s campuses and facilities worldwide.

Bard said “It’s always been my experience that people want to feel safe,” he said. “What they don’t want is for the mechanism providing that safety to also makes them feel unsafe. We want to build something that advocates would want to build.”

His new position will begin Aug. 30

And this does not look like a Top flight security type of situation.

Source: Baltimore Sun

