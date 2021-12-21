Beyonce’s Tik Tok Sparks New Music Rumors; Monkeys On A Revenge Rampage; & President Biden Changes Covid-19 Plan.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyonce is buzzing after she started a Tik Tok account. The account was confirmed by Tidal who stated Beyonce has entered the chat with a screenshot of her account. Since her account began just a few days ago she is now almost at 800 thousand followers. Now she’s got people talking about the possibility of her dropping new music. Especially after her interview a few months ago with Harpers Bizarre where she said “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

2 Monkeys Caught In Maharashtra In ‘Revenge Killing’ Of 250 Dogs: Report

Not sure if you heard about this one, there are some monkeys in India that are on a revenge rampage and are killing puppies. its been reported that they have killed over 250 puppies in the region as part of a revenge plot for a dog killing one of their own babies. So since that happened over the last few months the monkeys are snatching up any and every puppy they see taking them to a place with considerable height and throwing them down.

Well a Forest Officer has stated that two of the monkeys responsible for the killings have been captured and will be moved and released in a nearby forest.

no monkeying around.

Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron

Now in the latest corona virus news the omicron variant seems to be spreading quickly and President Joe Biden is taking steps to combat it. The President is scheduled to deliver a speech this afternoon to talk about changes to his Covid-19 winter plan.

The White House gave some details on Biden’s proposals including the government purchasing 500 million coronavirus rapid tests and shipping them free to Americans starting in January. There will also be a new website for people to order their tests which will get mailed to them free of charge. he also plans to increase support for hospitals under strain and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.

White House press secretary said at yesterday’s press briefing that the Democratic president doesn’t plan to impose any lock downs and will instead be encouraging people to get inoculated — and, if they’re eligible, to get their booster shot.

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

