The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

Beyonce’s Tik Tok Sparks New Music Rumors; Monkeys On A Revenge Rampage; & President Biden Changes Covid-19 Plan.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyonce is buzzing after she started a Tik Tok account.  The account was confirmed by Tidal who stated Beyonce has entered the chat with a screenshot of her account. Since her account began just a few days ago she is now almost at 800 thousand followers. Now she’s got people talking about the possibility of her dropping new music. Especially after her interview a few months ago  with Harpers Bizarre where she said “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”
Source: Vibe

2 Monkeys Caught In Maharashtra In ‘Revenge Killing’ Of 250 Dogs: Report

Not sure if you heard about this one, there are some monkeys in India that are on a revenge rampage and are killing puppies. its been reported that they have killed over 250 puppies in the region as part of a revenge plot for a dog killing one of their own babies. So since that happened over the last few months the monkeys are snatching up any and every puppy they see taking them to a place with considerable height and throwing them down.

Related Stories

Well a Forest Officer has stated that two of the monkeys responsible for the killings have been captured and will be moved and released in a nearby forest.
no monkeying around.
Source: NDTV

Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron

Now in  the latest corona virus news the omicron variant seems to be spreading quickly and President Joe Biden is taking steps to combat it.  The President is scheduled to deliver a speech this afternoon to talk about changes to his Covid-19 winter plan.
The White House gave some details on Biden’s proposals including the government purchasing 500 million coronavirus rapid tests and shipping  them free to Americans starting in January.  There  will also be a new website for people to order their tests which will get mailed to them free of charge. he also plans to increase support for hospitals under strain and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.
White House press secretary said at yesterday’s press briefing that the Democratic president doesn’t plan to impose any lock downs and will instead be encouraging people to get inoculated — and, if they’re eligible, to get their booster shot.
Source: AP News
And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz
: BIDEN , Babies , Beyonce , booster shot , captured , coronavirus , Covid-19 , democratic , died , Followers , forest , fOREST oFFICER , government , harmonies , harpers bizarre , India , Interesting Headlines , Joe Biden , mailed , monkeys , music , new gs , omicron , plot , President , press briefing , press secretary , puppies , Purchase , recording studio , revenge , Ryan Da Lion , Test , the buzz , The Lion's Den , TIDAL , Tik Tok , vaccinated , Website , White House

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93
Close