Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Coming In Millions; Three Month Old Kidnapped From Apartment; & Maryland’s Best Public High Schools Ranked

Biden administration secures 20 million courses of Covid-19 antiviral pill

So over the past couple years its been a concentrated effort to have people vaxxed especially with this virus mutating and developing new strands and its been predominantly all about getting the shot. But there is another way, there’s a covid-19 antiviral pill you can take called paxlovid. The pill produced by Pfizer, was already approved for use under an FDA emergency use authorization for treatment of high-risk individuals 12 and older, including patients experiencing diabetes, cardiovascular disease or obesity.

And the U.S. has ordered enough supply of the pills for 20 million people with plans to get them to pharmacies across the country.

You would need to take three pills twice a day for five days and according to data released by Pfizer showed the treatment cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if given to high-risk adults within a few days of their first symptoms.

So in the very near future you will be able to take a pill or take a shot.

3-month-old kidnapped as grandmother unloaded groceries in California, police say

You hear stories from time to time and you’re just like OMG and this one as a parent would have you going crazy. Imagine as a parent you take a trip to the grocery store with your infant baby you get home and take the baby inside and then proceed to go get the bags out of the car and when you came back inside your baby is missing.

That is exactly what happened to this grandmother in California, while she was gone for two minutes while getting groceries out of the car when a man walked in their apartment and kidnapped her 3 month old grand baby.

members of an FBI child abduction team are assisting in the search for the boy and the San José Police said in a statement that they did not yet have a vehicle description or license plate. “When we have that info an Amber alert will be activated.”

Can you imagine, so crazy. You’ve gotta be alert and aware and you can’t trust certain things or situations.

These MD High Schools Rank Among 2022’s Best: U.S. News

Well the the annual ranking by U.S. News and World Report list out and they ranked the schools on their list based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.

According to a news release from U.S. News The 2022 ranking of best high schools is intended to show how well the nation’s public schools serve all students, regardless of achievement level, by teaching them basic skills and preparing them for college-level work.

So what is the best High School in Maryland for 2022? , according to this report the best school in Maryland is Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda

So here are the top 5 public high schools in Maryland:

Walt Whitman High School, Bethesda, No. 104

Thomas S. Wootton High School, Rockville, No. 167

Eastern Technical High School, Baltimore, No. 224

Poolesville High School, Poolesville, No. 248

Winston Churchill High School, Potomac, No. 294

Some Baltimore schools on the list

Western School of Technology and Env. Science, Baltimore, No. 366

Baltimore City College, Baltimore, No. 758

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore, No. 827

As for the best school ranked number one in the country it still is here in the DMV:

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology – Alexandria, Virginia

and that is what's happening inside The Buzz

