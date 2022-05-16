Mass Shooter In Buffalo Had More Plans; Congregation Stops Church Shooting; & Ellicott City Celebrates Turning 250 years Old.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

How Buffalo Suspect’s Racist Writings Reveal Links to Other Attacks

Another mass shooting rocks America as an 18 year old white male drove over 200 miles to Buffalo, NY and committed an unthinkable racially motivated act which led to 10 people being killed at a supermarket in a predominantly black area of the city. Buffalo police said of the thirteen people shot. Eleven were Black and two were White, and ranged in age from 20 to 86.

The FBI Special Agent on the case said “We continue to investigate this case as a hate crime, a federal hate crime, and as a crime perpetrated by a racially motivated, violent extremist,”

Authorities are also reviewing some of the shooter’s writings and it seems he’s copying other tactics from previous mass shootings and is also sharing ideologies of Neo Nazism, and white supremacy.

Federal law enforcement officials told CNN of a manifesto where he describes himself as a fascist, a White supremacist and an anti-Semite. Now in a 180 page post which was meant to “spread awareness” he said that immigrants to the United States were supplanting the white population, and to “encourage further attacks” in a bid to start a race war.

He also wrote about a kind of violence that would trigger a disastrous collapse of civilization.

Authorities also found out that he planned to go to another supermarket after leaving this one to kill more people.

I’ll also like to mention that he was captured and taken into custody alive.

Just crazy and tragic.

Blessings and Strength to the family and loved ones of all those affected.

Congregants hogtied gunman to thwart more bloodshed in California church shooting:

What we know

So there was another mass shooting that took place, this time in California at a church.

Orange County’s under sheriff said “the gunman was taken down by members of the congregation which prevented further bloodshed when they pinned the gunman to the ground, hogtied his legs with an extension cord and took his weapons.

He also said “That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect,” “They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities.”

Unfortunately though five people were injured and one person was killed.

Authorities say they still don’t have a motive, but they tweeted that they have identified the suspect as a 68 year old man and he was booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder. Online records showed he was being held on $1,000,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Historic Ellicott City is celebrating its 250th birthday with opportunities to learn its history

Well in some good news and bringing it back in town. Ellicot City is celebrating a milestone, its 250th birthday. And you have an opportunity to travel back in time throughout its history and learn all about its start that began when the three Ellicott Brothers first bought the land in 1772 up until present day.

As for the anniversary celebration, there happening as the non profit group EC250 will be hosting a variety of events from art exhibits, a ribbon cutting ceremony, a market fair, and much more.

So Happy 250th Ellicott City.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz