Virtual Babies Are Coming; Sperm Donor Father of 15 has IQ Disease; & Memorial Day Weekend A Violent One.

‘Virtual babies’ who grow up in real time will be commonplace by 2070, expert predicts

Well if you have not heard of the metaverse by now it is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. And in a few decades experts are saying you will be able to have and raise virtual children. Yes you will be able to raise a child digitally and they say that by 2070 its going to be a common thing. They’re also saying it will solve the world’s overpopulation crisis and help with birth control.

A leading expert in Artificial Intelligence says by 2070, augmented reality (AR) and haptic “touch-sensitive” gloves will make the experience potentially “lifelike.”

By that time, up to one-in-five parents may decide to opt for a digital baby over a real one, she believes. It will create what is being dubbed the “Tamagotchi Generation” – the first cohort of environmentally-friendly digital children who will not deplete the planet of any of its natural resources. Instead, they will exist only in the virtual metaverse – a sort of 3D internet – where they will grow up in real time and come to life at the touch of a button.

Now to have a virtual baby is not free just like having real children but it is a lot cheaper. You can have a virtual baby for the low price of $25 a month.

Digital life vs real life….The Matrix.

Sperm donor fathered 15 kids without telling moms he has genetic IQ disease

Now keeping with the baby talk. There is a 37 year old man who fathered 15 kids by way of private sperm donation. The man advertised his services on social media but the problem however is that he never disclosed that he had a genetic iq disease. An inheritable condition that causes learning disabilities called Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder that leads to low IQ and developmental delay.

Now this man’s identity came out in a court battle and women were able to find out about him and now knew why there children had some learning challenges.

MacDougall’s adoptive parents, June and John, spoke to the Daily Mail in their son’s defense, claiming he is a “victim.” “He is kindhearted and would do anything for anybody, but he is gullible,” June said.

“He didn’t seek any money, as far as we are aware, for providing that service, he just did it,”

He was accused of taking advantage of the women’s desire to have children without any concern for the detrimental impact his condition would have on those families.

After Uvalde massacre, 9 killed and more than 70 wounded in mass shootings over

Memorial Day weekend

Mass shootings in this country is way higher than in other countries and after the Texas shooting recently that left 21 people dead and before that the buffalo shooting that left 10 African Americans dead, it not slowing down.

, who tracks incidents of gun violence in the U.S., including mass shootings,. according to the latest numbers collected by the Gun Violence Archive tracks incidents of gun violence in the U.S., including mass shootings,.

Memorial Day weekend this year nine people were killed and 73 were injured and compare that to last year when eight were killed and 46 were injured in Memorial Day weekend mass shootings.

Now if you just look at the numbers of total gun violence incidents, not just mass shootings, there were 179 killed and 463 injured just over the holiday weekend.

And those numbers tell you that we have a problem, a serious problem.

