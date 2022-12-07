Indonesia Says No Marriage, No Sex; Ava DuVernay Is The First To Do This; & A Maryland County Bans Gas Appliances

CLOSE
Indonesia bans sex outside marriage as parliament passes sweeping new criminal code
Planning a trip out of the country. Might want to reconsider going to a place like Bali in Indonesia.
That’s because lawmakers in the country just unanimously passed a new criminal code that criminalizes sex outside marriage.
The new code doesn’t just apply to citizens of the country but to foreign residents and tourists too.
Sex outside marriage is a punishable crime and can potentially carry a one-year prison term.
One part of Indonesia that will definitely feel the effects of the law change is Bali. A big tourist spot in the country may not be moving forward.
A chairman of the Association of the Indonesian Tour and Travel Agencies (ASITA) in Bali, told CNN the laws would “make foreigners think twice” about visiting Indonesia.
And questioned how would it be policed. “Should we ask (overseas unmarried couples) if they are married or not? Do tourist couples have to prove that they are married?”
Imagine if that was a law here in the U.S.
I bet we would get a wave of new voters.
Ava DuVernay is The First Black Woman To Have Her Face on Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Talking about new.
There is a new face on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
That face is of none other than filmmaker and producer Ava DuVernay. Ava has been a force in film and television with credits from Selma, 13th, Queen Sugar, and so much more.
She will now be the first black woman on the Ben & Jerry’s branding. The flavor is called “Lights! Caramel! Action.”
According to NBC News, the ice cream mixed Vanilla ice cream, with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls, and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough.
As for her partnership with the company. DuVernay said in a statement to NBC News. “Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor.”
The new flavor comes in dairy and dairy-free options and will be out in January.
Maryland’s largest county just banned gas appliances in most new buildings — but not without some concessions
Back in town.
Montgomery County, MD’s largest county, home to more than a million residents is not about that gas.
The County Council just unanimously passed legislation that requires new residential and commercial buildings to be all-electric starting in 2027.
Once in place the new building code will require that most of the new buildings are equipped with electric hot-water systems and heat pumps for space heating and cooling instead of gas-fired appliances, including stoves.
There are some exceptions to the new legislation. Hospitals, wastewater treatment plants, crematories, facilities needing emergency backup systems or high-energy industrial or commercial cooking facilities are exempt.
So cars and trucks are not the only thing moving toward the electric revolution.
Everything is gonna need a charger in the future.
