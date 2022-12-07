Indonesia Says No Marriage, No Sex; Ava DuVernay Is The First To Do This; & A Maryland County Bans Gas Appliances

THE BUZZ! Indonesia bans sex outside marriage as parliament passes sweeping new criminal code

Planning a trip out of the country. Might want to reconsider going to a place like Bali in Indonesia.

That’s because lawmakers in the country just unanimously passed a new criminal code that criminalizes sex outside marriage.

The new code doesn’t just apply to citizens of the country but to foreign residents and tourists too.

Sex outside marriage is a punishable crime and can potentially carry a one-year prison term.

One part of Indonesia that will definitely feel the effects of the law change is Bali. A big tourist spot in the country may not be moving forward.

A chairman of the Association of the Indonesian Tour and Travel Agencies (ASITA) in Bali, told CNN the laws would “make foreigners think twice” about visiting Indonesia.

And questioned how would it be policed. “Should we ask (overseas unmarried couples) if they are married or not? Do tourist couples have to prove that they are married?”

Imagine if that was a law here in the U.S.

I bet we would get a wave of new voters.