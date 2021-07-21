The Buzz – Pastor Arrested Three Times, All Black WWII Battalion Recognized, & US Life Expectancy Drops

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

Florida Youth Minister Arrested for 3rd Time in Over a Month, Faces 8 More Voyeurism Charges

So there’s a youth ministry pastor in Florida that has been arrested for the third time in one month for secretly recording videos of people using a church restroom.

Jail records show David Nims, 37, was charged with video voyeurism by an adult responsible for the welfare of a child younger than 16.

This arrest comes less than six weeks after he was arrested when a 14 year old boy found a hidden camera in the bathroom of the church. Authorities determined that he’d placed the camera there to secretly film young people using the toilet.

About a week later investigators searched his home and found more than 100 files of child pornography and was arrested again on June 11th. After further investigation of his electronic devices they recently found eight videos that were recorded in the church restroom of which at least three are underage.

Nims has been charged with eight additional counts of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $80,000,

Source: complex

The nation’s only all-Black all-female battalion is set to finally be honored for their service in the United States Army during World War II.

Known as the six triple eight, The 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion, which set off overseas in 1945 and worked in un-sanitized, unheated and rat-infested warehouses for months, is reportedly on track to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in the nation’s capital.

After overcoming racial and gender discrimination and serving their country there was no recognition or commemoration services for the 855 amazing service members once they returned home. Until now there is a push to have these women awarded with the Congressional Gold Medal . After being passed by the Senate, the bill is awaiting approval in the House of Representatives and then is expected be signed into law by President Biden.

Source: Rolling Out

Public health officials say life expectancy fell by a year and a half, with Covid responsible for much of the decline.

Now this has been the largest one-year decline since the second world war and The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the drop is due mainly to the pandemic, which health officials said is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline. More than 3.3 million Americans died last year, far more than any other year in US history, with Covid accounting for about 11% of those deaths.

Black life expectancy has not fallen so much in one year since the mid-1930s, during the Great Depression. US life expectancy according to the CDC dropped to about 77 years and four months.

Source: Guardian

Be sure to take care of yourself…health is wealth.

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

